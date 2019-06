LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine what started the fire that destroyed several semi trucks over the weekend.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the fire happened Saturday night around 10:45 in a parking outside the Sysco plant in northwest Lincoln.

Fire investigator Don Gross says six semi trucks without trailers were destroyed by the fire, but there wasn’t any damage to nearby buildings.

The value of the trucks hadn’t been determined as of Sunday.