Fire Damages Unoccupied Section Of North Platte Motel

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A fire damaged a section of a North Platte motel that was unoccupied because of renovations.

Firetrucks responded around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Holiday Inn Express, and firefighters report seeing flames coming from the building’s roof as they arrived. No injuries were reported.

Hotel manager Clarine Eickhoff says the 80 rooms in the west end of the building, where the fire occurred, were unoccupied because of an ongoing construction project. Eickhoff says the occupied 72 rooms on the east end were evacuated after the fire broke out.

North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson says the west end of the building sustained significant smoke and water damage.

The fire’s starting point and cause are being investigated.