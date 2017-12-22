Fire Chief Who’d Been Put On Leave Decides To Retire 

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The longtime Scottsbluff fire chief has retired after being placed on administrative leave.

Dana Miller was put on the paid leave Nov. 29. He would say only that he was on leave pending an investigation. City Manager Nathan Johnson has declined to discuss Miller’s being placed on leave, saying it was a personnel matter.

Miller had headed the department for 18 years. He said Thursday that he’s been eligible to retire for some time.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer has been named interim fire chief.