Fire at Grand Island Apartment Tower Kills 1, Burns Another

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – A fire in an 11-story apartment building killed one person and critically injured another, so Grand Island authorities are talking again about the need to retrofit older buildings with sprinkler systems.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. Most of the residents escaped the building safely after fire alarms went off.

Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt says the fire started on the ninth floor. A woman fell from a window on the ninth floor and died. Schmidt says another person was critically injured with burns.

The 134-foot-tall building challenged firefighters. The tallest ladder truck on scene had a 95-foot platform.

Schmidt said the building was not equipped with a sprinkler system because it wasn’t required when it was built.