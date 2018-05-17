Final series for Huskers to make Big Ten Tournament begins Thursday

The Nebraska baseball team wraps up its regular season this week when the Huskers travel to Champaign, Ill., for three games against Illinois. The series opener is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. (CT). The second game will be played on Friday at 6 p.m., and Saturday’s finale is slated for 3 p.m.

Nebraska enters the week in 10th place in the Big Ten standings with a 7-12 record in conference play. The top eight teams based on winning percentage qualify for next week’s Big Ten Tournament at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. Iowa (10-9) is in seventh, while Maryland (9-11) and Michigan State (9-11) are tied for eighth.

If two teams are tied in the standings at the end of the weekend, the head-to-head series will determine which team gets the spot. If the two teams didn’t play each other or the series was tied, the team with the best winning percentage against Big Ten common opponents within the conference schedule gets the spot. The next step to determine the qualifier, if the two teams are still tied, is the team with the better overall RPI.