FEMA Still Focused On Responding To Harvey As Irma Looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is ramping up preparations for Hurricane Irma as it barrels toward the Florida coast, even as the agency continues the massive recovery effort in storm-battered Texas.

The one-two punch of powerful storms is certain to strain the agency’s quickly dwindling coffers.

The roughly $1 billion left in FEMA’s Emergency Response Fund is expected to run out as soon as the end of the week, just as Category 5 Irma could be pounding Florida and less than two weeks after Hurricane Harvey caused massive flooding in Houston.

The House has overwhelmingly passed $7.9 billion in Harvey disaster relief. The 419-3 vote sent the aid package to the Senate in hopes of getting the bill to the president before FEMA runs out of money.