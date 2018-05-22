Felony charges considered after nearly 80 cats found in home

WATERLOO, Neb. (AP) — Officials in eastern Nebraska are considering bringing felony charges against a woman after the Nebraska Humane Society found nearly 80 cats — about 30 of them dead — in a Waterloo home.

Mark Langan with the Nebraska Humane Society says that his office is talking to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office about possible felony charges.

Officials say the cats were found in the house earlier this month after neighbors called to report starving and meowing cats. Officials say a crying kitten was also found in a closed storage container — the only survivor of a litter inside the container.

The 53-year-old woman was previously cited for housing animals in deplorable conditions in 2015, when 21 cats and three dogs were removed from her home.