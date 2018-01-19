Feds Indict Former Alliance Man Accused Of Stealing More Than $1.1 Million

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Federal authorities have indicted a Crete man already charged with stealing more than $1.1 million from his former employer in Lincoln.

The wire fraud indictment announced Thursday involves Mark Ackerman, who was office manager for Vertical Horizons Contracting Inc. in Lincoln. Federal prosecutors say Ackerman used accounts designated for reimbursement fees to transfer funds to his personal account for items never purchased. It also alleges that he falsely represented legitimate business expenses and made checks payable to himself from company accounts.

A document filed in his state theft case says Ackerman went to Lincoln police on Oct. 15 and confessed to diverting the money from company accounts. His next state hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.