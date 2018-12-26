Federal shutdown forces closure of Homestead monument

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A shutdown of parts of the federal government has forced the closure of buildings at Homestead National Monument of America near Beatrice.



Homestead Park Superintendent Mark Engler said on Wednesday that buildings at the monument will be closed but outdoor trails and parking lots would remain accessible. However, if it snows during the shutdown, Engler says trails and the lots won’t be maintained except for emergency situations.

The monument, about five miles west of Beatrice, commemorates the Homestead Act of 1862, which granted 160 acres of free land to claimants.