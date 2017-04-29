Federal Prosecutors To Hold Office Hours In Pine Ridge

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota is going to hold weekly office hours on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The federal prosecutors say they’ll be on the reservation each Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal is to give citizens better access and ease communication. Residents will be able to talk about crime on the reservation, ask about existing cases or seek information.

The office is inside the Bureau of Indian Affairs office.

Anyone who wants to meet with a representative from the U.S. Attorney’s Office is encouraged to schedule an appointment, or simply stop by.