Fedderson scores 27, Skyhawk rebounding too tough for CSC to overcome on road, 92-80

Fort Lewis College used an 18-5 advantage in second chance points to keep the Chadron State College women at bay and flip the score in their favor as the Skyhawks prevailed 92-80 to improve to 14-5 (9-5 RMAC) on Saturday in Durango.

“Rebounding was a huge disadvantage for us,” said head women’s basketball coach Janet Raymer . “We talked about it all week – all season, really – and we didn’t get it done tonight. You can’t give up that many O-boards and expect to win a game. The kids know it. We just have to get better.”

Chadron State, as they have been frequently, was in control of the first quarter, with the home team gaining the advantage for barely one minute and a half.

However the Skyhawks recovered in the second, at approximately the 7:25 mark, and never trailed again as Alyssa Yocky of FLC shot 4-of-5 in the frame to gather 9 of her 17 total points in the game. She added 12 rebounds

Kayla Herrera was Fort Lewis’s leading scorer, going for 27 points and eight boards.

For the Eagles, the top two scorers, Kalli Feddersen and Kylah Collins , had season highs for points, with Feddersen getting 27 and Collins finishing with 19. Feddersen also led CSC with six assists and eight rebounds.

Erin Graham added 15 points for the visiting Eagles, who fell to 5-11 (5-8 RMAC).

CSC will host the undefeated ThunderWolves of CSU Pueblo on Friday, January 27. The Pueblo women’s team is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation by the WBCA.