Feddersen’s 30-point weekend leads to RMAC Offensive Player of the Week honors

Chadron State College junior guard Kalli Feddersen was honored by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference as the women’s basketball Offensive Player of the Week for her performances over the weekend.

The Rawlins, Wyoming, native scored 15 points in each of her two games against CSU-Pueblo and New Mexico Highlands, as the Eagles went 1-1 at home. She averaged a double-double with 15 points per game and 10.5 rebounds, and claimed her fourth double-double of the season in the win over NMHU on Saturday, matching her season high of 13 rebounds and scoring 15 points with five assists.