Feddersen, Eagles Take One of RMAC’s Top Teams to Overtime With Big Late-Game Run

In a game with huge scoring swings, the Regis Rangers had the last hurrah Tuesday night while downing Chadron State 85-76 in overtime on the Eagles’ home court.

Chadron State led the entire first half, three times by seven points, and was ahead 34-30 at halftime. But Regis tallied 14 consecutive points in less than three minutes to open the second half. The Rangers eventually built a 15-point lead and were still in command 58-47 going into the fourth period.

That’s when the Eagles got hot again. Chadron State outscored the Rangers 19-4 in the final 5 minutes and 11 seconds of regulation and knotted the score at 73 on a pair of free throws by senior leader Kalli Feddersen with 3.1 seconds remaining.

Early in overtime the momentum swung back to the Rangers. One of their senior leaders, Mary Sigler, broke the tie and then sank a three-pointer on her team’s next possession to open the floodgates by a 12-3 margin in the four-minute extra session.

“It was a tough loss for us because we played hard and did a lot of things well,” said Chadron State coach Janet Raymer . “I was especially proud that we overcame that 15-point deficit to force overtime.”

The Eagles came within a bounce, a spin or maybe an eyelash of winning the game in regulation. With the clock running down, Feddersen drove to the basket. Her layup appeared to be on target, but the ball rolled off the back of the rim instead of dropping through the nets. Because she was fouled on the shot, she was awarded two free throws and made them both to tie the score and send the thriller into overtime.

Feddersen was Chadron State’s leading scorer with 25 points, including 14 of 18 from the free throw line. She scored 12 points, 10 of them from the line, in the fourth quarter, and made her team’s only points in overtime.

Another CSC senior, Letty Rodriguez, added 11 points and junior Savannah Weidauer and freshmen Taryn Foxen and Jessica Harvey 10 apiece.

Game scoring honors went to the Rangers’ Chante Church with 28, including 10 of 13 from the line. She poured in 17 points in the fateful third quarter, when she nailed 6-of-8 field goal shots, including a pair of treys, and made all three of her free throws.

Sigler added 20 points and Whitney Jacob 17 points and 10 rebounds. Shelby Espinosa contributed eight points and claimed 11 rebounds for the Denver team. However, Chadron State out-rebounded Regis 46-44. .

According to the stat-keepers, 19 of the Rangers’ 28 third-quarter points came off Chadron State turnovers. The Eagles had 23 turnovers in the game; Regis committed 14.

Regis is now 14-10 for the season and 13-6 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Eagles are 5-20 and 3-16. Both Chadron State teams are idle this weekend and will wrap up their season Feb. 23 and 24 by hosting Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines.

Score by quarters:

Regis 14 16 28 15 12 —-85

Chadron State 15 19 13 26 3 —-76

Regis—Chante Church 28, Mary Sigler 20, Whitney Jacob 17, Shelby Espinosa 8, Morgan Ducklow 7, Emma Sterkel 4, Majestie Robinson 1. Totals: 29-76 (6-25) 21-32 85 points, 44 rebounds, 14 turnovers.

Chadron State— Kalli Feddersen 25, Letty Rodriguez 11, Taryn Foxen 10, Jessica Harvey 10, Savannah Weidauer 10, Kendra Baucom 6, McKenna McClintic 2, Allee Williamson 2. Totals: 26-62 (2-14) 22-29 76 points, 46 rebounds, 23 turnovers.

3-pointers: Regis—Church, Sigler, Ducklow, all 2. CSC—Feddersen 1, Rodriguez 1.