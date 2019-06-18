FBI searching for missing Nebraska girl

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Trenton, Nebraska girl.

According to the FBI, On April 20, 2019, Sunny Sramek left from Trenton, Nebraska, with a male individual, allegedly for a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, but has not been heard from since. Sramek was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black tank top and also had in her possession a pair of jeans and a hoodie. Sramek was last seen in a 2004 white Ford Explorer bearing Iowa license plate HGJ341.



Sramek has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a feather with the letters “FLY”. She also has a tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink. Sramek has multiple scars on her body to include a rectangular scar on the back of her right shoulder; a small square-shaped scar in the middle of her upper forehead; scarring on one of her ankles and shin from a bike pedal; scars from the chicken pox on her face; a scar on her left hand at the bottom of her thumb and forefinger; and cuts on her arm.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI Omaha Division at (402) 493-8688.

Date(s) of Birth Used February 23, 2001

Place of Birth: McCook, Nebraska

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 183 pounds

Sex: Female

Race: White

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/MissingPersonsCasesNetwork/photos/a.206226546904194/355237175336463/?type=3