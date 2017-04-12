FBI Investigating Reservation Shooting Involving Police

KYLE, S.D. (AP) — The FBI says it’s investigating a shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in which a man died during an exchange of gunfire with authorities on Saturday.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that preliminary reports indicate Jeffrey Lynn Curry Jr., of Allen, South Dakota, died during the exchange. An FBI spokesman says he doesn’t have any further information beyond what’s in the statement, which says the investigation is ongoing.

Oglala Sioux President Troy “Scott” Weston said in a separate statement Wednesday that a man who fired multiple shots at authorities during a chase had been killed.

Tribal Police Chief Harry Martinez tells the Rapid City Journal at least 11 tribal officers were involved and have been placed on administrative leave. The department referred further questions to the FBI.