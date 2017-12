HERMOSA, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim of a house fire in southwestern South Dakota.

Investigators say an autopsy shows 58-year-old Diane Skelly died of smoke inhalation. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of Wednesday’s fire is accidental.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including Pennington County Fire Service, Hermosa Town and South Dakota fire marshals, Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management.