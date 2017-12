INDIANOLA, Neb. (AP) — Three people have died in an early morning house fire in central Nebraska. Authorities responded to the fire about 1 ½ miles south of Indianola shortly after midnight Thursday. Indianola Fire Chief Tom Davidson says the single-story house was engulfed in flames, and firefighters spent most of the day battling the flames. Davidson says four people lived in the home, and only one was able to escape.