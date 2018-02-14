Fatal Crash Near Kearney Likely Weather-Related

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a winter storm and slick road conditions likely contributed to a two-vehicle crash in central Nebraska last week that killed one man and injured a teenager.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the 30-year-old Ignacio Machado Rosario died at the scene when his westbound car went out of control on U.S. Highway 30 near Gibbon on Friday, crossed the center line and hit an eastbound pickup.

The crashed happened Friday afternoon as snow and high winds swept the area.

The pickup driver, a 17-year-old from Hastings, was taken to a Kearney hospital, treated and released.