Fatal Accident West Of Rushville

According to Sheridan County Attorney Jamian Simmons, “A two vehicle accident, resulting in two fatalities occurred on February 23, 2018 at approximately 7:30p.m. on Highway 20 three miles west of Rushville, Nebraska. The investigation is ongoing, but it appears at this time that 46 year old Lynell Cash, and her son, 14 year old Waylon Cash died, and a third family member was injured, when the vehicle they were travelling in was struck by an eastbound vehicle as the eastbound vehicle was attempting to pass a semi. The east bound vehicle was operated by 31 year old William Hilton of Rushville, Nebraska. Mr. Hilton was also injured in the accident. This matter is still under investigation. It is unknown at this time whether alcohol may have been involved. The accident is being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department.”