Fast And Furious Storm Shakes Up Alliance (PHOTO GALLERY)

A severe thunderstorm Thursday night caused a variety of damage to trees, property and more in the City of Alliance. This photo gallery represents a sample of the photos we received from our KCOW Facebook friends over the course of the evening. Special thanks to Rae Zochol, Becky Standage, Nate Stull, Kelsey Gomez, Emma Brownlow, Michelle Rasmussen, Regina Red Bear, Kathy Brock, Cheri Mozes, Katie Danar and all those who sent photos our way.

If you have photos of damage from the Thursday night storm–taken in Alliance, Chadron, or anywhere in the panhandle–email them to panhandlepostnews@gmail.com for potential use in an update to this story.























