Farmer’s Co-Op Announces Project In Bennett County, SD

Farmers Cooperative Elevator Company would like to announce a greenfield expansion project slated for completion this year in Bennett County, South Dakota. Farmer’s Co-op is proud to have a sound balance sheet with strong financials to fund this project to better serve our patrons.

Farmer’s Co-op will be building a grain receiving facility at Swett, South Dakota. Swett is in western Bennett County, 11 miles west of Martin, South Dakota. The facility will have upright steel storage capacity of over 1.2 million bushels with ground pile storage capability. Grain dumping speed will be 20,000 bushels per hour. The facility will be able to receive corn, wheat, sunflowers and other grains.

Farmer’s Co-op handles corn, wheat, soybeans, sunflowers, millet, oats and barley at its current grain operations in Gordon, Hay Springs, Mirage Flats and Hemingford Nebraska. From these locations grain is shipped out by truck to many different domestic markets. Farmer’s Co-op also ships to many export rail markets, such as at the Texas Gulf and Pacific Northwest, as well as many domestic rail markets out of its Hemingford location, which is a BNSF 110 car shuttle loader.

The facility at Swett will strengthen Farmers Cooperative Elevator Company’s grain operations in the region by complimenting its existing Nebraska facilities and increasing its capacity to originate grain.

Farmer’s Co-op has made significant asset investments in the past decade in grain, agronomy and feed to better serve its patrons. This project will allow the expansion of services to it’s existing patrons in South Dakota.

Farmers Cooperative Elevator Company is headquartered in Hemingford, NE and has branch locations in Gordon and Hay Springs. The cooperative is a grain, feed, and agronomy cooperative serving patrons primarily in Northwest Nebraska and Southwest South Dakota.