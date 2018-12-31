Farmer’s Co-op announces grain expansion project in Hemingford

Hemingford – Farmers Cooperative Elevator Company is pleased to announce a grain expansion project slated for completion by July 1, 2019 in Hemingford. Farmer’s Co-op is proud to have a sound balance sheet with strong financials to fund this project which will better serve our patrons.

Farmer’s Co-op will be building a grain storage silo adjacent to the East Elevator in Hemingford. This silo will be concrete jump-form construction and have a capacity of approximately 919,000 bushels and be filled by existing elevation. It will have grain temperature sensing capability and aeration.

This expansion will strengthen Farmer’s Cooperative Elevator Company’s grain operations and merchandising abilities. It will also decrease the risk associated with piling grain on the ground in temporary storage.

Storage capacity at the East Elevator will almost double upon completion of the project, which will enable us to utilize the dumping capacity of pits A and B. This will increase overall dumping velocity throughout the harvest seasons.

Farmer’s Coop has made significant asset investments in the past decade in grain, agronomy and feed to better serve its patrons. This project is a continuation of the commitment made by Farmer’s Co-op employees, management and Board of Directors to be the premier provider of services that our patrons need to be successful.