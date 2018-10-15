Farm Groups, Patrol Announce Livestock Hauling Agreement

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Agriculture groups and Nebraska state officials have created new guidelines for taking care of livestock on trucks that are pulled off the road due to an accident or a failed safety inspection.

The new procedures announced Monday are designed to ensure that animals being transported are kept healthy, protected from extreme weather and properly fed.

They also were created to help livestock haulers comply with state road rules.

Agriculture groups say they wanted to be proactive with the animal shipments, and the new guidelines weren’t inspired by any previous incidents. The coalition includes the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Cattlemen and the University of Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts calls the agreement a “great example of public-private partnerships.”