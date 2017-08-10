Family/Consumer Science, Foods, Photography, And More Results

Family and Consumer Science:
Ryggin Meyer Heritage – Level 1 Family Genealogy History Notebook purple
Courtney Cox Citizenship Care Package Display purple
Courtney Cox Citizenship Service Items purple
Julia Wilson Posters Other Animal Posters blue
Ryggin Meyer Posters Veterinary Science purple
Ryggin Meyer Communications Symbol Scrapbook blue
Ryggin Meyer Communications Communications Game blue
Rasine Bolek Express Yourself Caring Correspondence blue
Ryggin Meyer Communications Caring Correspondence blue
Carli Cullan Human Development Language and Literacy Development purple Top Human Development
Courtney Cox Human Development Health and Physical Development purple
Mataya Langston Human Development Health and Physical Development purple
Shelbee Burke Human Development Creative Arts purple
Kelsey Horton Design Decisions Floor Covering blue
Garrett Myers Design Decisions Accessory-Textile -3D purple
Ashley Carr Design Decisions Accessory-2D purple
Ameila Gibson Design Decisions Accessory-2D blue
Emily Johnston Design Decisions Accessory-2D purple
Carlye Kresl Design Decisions Accessory-2D purple
Morgan LeMunyan Design Decisions Accessory-2D blue
Ryleigh Mashburn Design Decisions Accessory-2D purple
Garrett Myers Design Decisions Accessory-2D blue
Sutten Parkison Design Decisions Accessory-2D purple
Makenna Quick Design Decisions Accessory-2D blue
RJ Riggs Design Decisions Accessory-2D purple
Shelbee Burke Design Decisions Accessory-3D (string art, etc.) purple
Macala Hood Design Decisions Accessory-3D (string art, etc.) blue
Garrett Myers Design Decisions Accessory-3D (string art, etc.) purple
Sutten Parkison Design Decisions Accessory-3D (string art, etc.) purple
Braelyn Shrewsbury Design Decisions Accessory-3D (string art, etc.) purple
Hadley Shrewsbury Design Decisions Accessory-3D (string art, etc.) purple
Carson Thomas Design Decisions Accessory-3D (string art, etc.) purple
Ayvrie Waldron Design Decisions Accessory-3D (string art, etc.) purple
Nicholas Waldron Design Decisions Accessory-3D (string art, etc.) purple
Wyatt Walker Design Decisions Accessory-3D (string art, etc.) purple
Rasine Bolek Design Decisions Accessory-Orig made from Wood purple
Madison Gibson Design Decisions Accessory-Orig made from Wood purple
Shaylynn McConville Design Decisions Accessory-Orig made from Wood purple
Shawna Banks Design Decisions Accessory-Orig made from Glass blue
Lilly Wagner Design Decisions Accessory-Orig made from Glass purple
Daren McConville Design Decisions Accessory-Orig made from Metal purple
Shaylynn McConville Design Decisions Accessory-Orig made from Metal purple
Kyler Thomas Design Decisions Accessory-Orig made from Metal purple
Shawna Banks Design Decisions Accessory – Orig made from Ceramic or Tile blue
Sierra Banks Design Decisions Accessory – Orig made from Ceramic or Tile blue
Courtney Cox Design Decisions Accessory – Orig made from Ceramic or Tile purple
Kelsey Horton Design Decisions Accessory – Orig made from Ceramic or Tile blue
Ayvrie Waldron Design Decisions Accessory – Orig made from Ceramic or Tile purple
Rasine Bolek Design Decisions Accessory for the Home-Recycled Item or Upcycled Item purple
Shelbee Burke Design Decisions Accessory for the Home-Recycled Item or Upcycled Item blue
Nicholas Waldron Design Decisions Accessory for the Home-Recycled Item or Upcycled Item purple
Sydnie Waldron Design Decisions Accessory for the Home-Recycled Item or Upcycled Item purple
Rasine Bolek Design Decisions Furniture-Recycled/Remade purple
Lauren Gasseling Sketchbook Crossroads Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing purple
Bailey Johnson Sketchbook Crossroads Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing purple Top Home Environment
Sarah Steele Sketchbook Crossroads Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing purple
Ayvrie Waldron Sketchbook Crossroads Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing purple
Sydnie Waldron Sketchbook Crossroads Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing blue
Wyatt Walker Sketchbook Crossroads Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing purple
Bailey Johnson Sketchbook Crossroads Original Ink Drawing purple
Cherokee Purviance Sketchbook Crossroads Original Ink Drawing purple
Sydnie Waldron Sketchbook Crossroads Original Ink Drawing purple
Shelby Carr Sketchbook Crossroads Home Accessory Clay Sculpture purple
Courtney Cox Sketchbook Crossroads Home Accessory Clay Sculpture purple
Lauren Gasseling Sketchbook Crossroads Home Accessory Clay Sculpture purple
Lilly Wagner Sketchbook Crossroads Home Accessory Clay Sculpture blue
Bailey Johnson Portfolio Pathways Original Acrylic Painting purple
Hannah Korte Portfolio Pathways Original Acrylic Painting blue
Rashell Neefe Portfolio Pathways Original Acrylic Painting blue
Shawna Banks Portfolio Pathways Original Oil Painting purple
Shelby Carr Portfolio Pathways Original Oil Painting purple
Courtney Cox Portfolio Pathways Original Oil Painting purple
Kelsey Horton Portfolio Pathways Original Oil Painting blue
Emmerae Korte Portfolio Pathways Original Oil Painting blue
Hannah Korte Portfolio Pathways Original Oil Painting blue
Madison Korte Portfolio Pathways Original Oil Painting blue
Kelsey Horton Portfolio Pathways Original Watercolor Painting blue
Ayvrie Waldron Portfolio Pathways Original Watercolor Painting purple
Nicholas Waldron Portfolio Pathways Original Watercolor Painting purple
Sydnie Waldron Portfolio Pathways Original Watercolor Painting purple
Courtney Cox Portfolio Pathways Original Encaustic Painting purple
Rhonda Clark Design My Place Fabric accessory Pillow, Laundry Bag, Pillow Case, Table Runner, etc. red
Seth Clark Design My Place Fabric accessory Pillow, Laundry Bag, Pillow Case, Table Runner, etc. red
Rhonda Clark Design My Place Simple Accessory made using Wood red
Rhonda Clark Design My Place Simple Accessory made using Glass red
Kelsey Horton Design My Place Simple Accessory made using Clay purple
Shelbee Burke Safety First Aid Kit purple
Dali Del Toro Safety First Aid Kit blue
Katrina Karell Safety First Aid Kit purple Top Safety
Kail Miles Safety First Aid Kit blue
Floriculture and Horticulture:
Addisyn Muhr Floriculture Calendula purple
Carli Cullan Floriculture Dahlia purple
Addisyn Muhr Floriculture Marigold purple
Ayvrie Waldron Floriculture Marigold red
Sydnie Waldron Floriculture Marigold blue
Addisyn Muhr Floriculture Petunia purple
Ayvrie Waldron Floriculture Zinnia red
Sydnie Waldron Floriculture Zinnia blue
Addisyn Muhr Floriculture Achillea or Yarrow purple
Ashley Carr Floriculture Lilies purple
Carli Cullan Floriculture Rose purple
Joshua Jensen Floriculture Flower Garden Collection blue
Nathaniel Jensen Floriculture Flower Garden Collection purple
Peittyn Johnson Floriculture Blooming Bucket Exhibit (county only) purple Champion Floriculture Exhibitor
Addisyn Muhr Floriculture Blooming Bucket Exhibit (county only) purple
Tyler Quick Floriculture Blooming Bucket Exhibit (county only) blue
Makenna Quick Floriculture Foliage Potted Plant blue
Tyler Quick Floriculture Foliage Potted Plant purple
Shelbee Burke Floriculture Fairy or Miniature Garden purple
Ashley Carr Floriculture Fairy or Miniature Garden blue
Ameila Gibson Floriculture Fairy or Miniature Garden blue
Macala Hood Floriculture Fairy or Miniature Garden purple
Sutten Parkison Floriculture Fairy or Miniature Garden purple
Hadley Shrewsbury Floriculture Fairy or Miniature Garden purple
Macala Hood Floriculture Desert Garden blue
Shaylynn McConville Floriculture Desert Garden blue
Tyler Quick Floriculture Desert Garden red
Tyler Quick Floriculture Terrarium blue
Lane Applegarth Horticulture Snap Beans purple
Ashley Carr Horticulture Snap Beans purple
Donna LeMunyan Horticulture Snap Beans purple
Garrett Myers Horticulture Snap Beans blue
Lane Applegarth Horticulture Beets purple
Carli Cullan Horticulture Green Cabbage purple
Lane Applegarth Horticulture Carrots purple
Garrett Myers Horticulture Carrots blue
Ashley Carr Horticulture Slicing Cucumbers blue
Trace Langston Horticulture Slicing Cucumbers purple
Lane Applegarth Horticulture Pickling Cucumbers blue
Lane Applegarth Horticulture Red Onions blue
Lane Applegarth Horticulture White Onions purple
Lane Applegarth Horticulture Jalapeno Peppers purple
Carli Cullan Horticulture Jalapeno Peppers blue
Luke Cullan Horticulture Jalapeno Peppers blue
Carli Cullan Horticulture Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers blue
Luke Cullan Horticulture Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers purple
Carli Cullan Horticulture Rhubarb purple
Luke Cullan Horticulture Rhubarb blue
Carli Cullan Horticulture Green Summer Squash purple
Luke Cullan Horticulture Green Summer Squash red
Garrett Myers Horticulture Green Summer Squash blue
Shelbee Burke Horticulture Yellow Summer Squash blue
Abigail LeMunyan Horticulture Yellow Summer Squash blue
Garrett Myers Horticulture Yellow Summer Squash purple
Wyatt Walker Horticulture Yellow Summer Squash purple
Lane Applegarth Horticulture Other Winter Squash purple
Ayvrie Waldron Horticulture Salad Tomatoes blue
Sydnie Waldron Horticulture Salad Tomatoes purple
Ashley Carr Horticulture Gourds Mixed Types purple
Ayvrie Waldron Horticulture Other Vegetable blue
Lane Applegarth Horticulture Basil purple Champion Horticulture Exhibitor
Lane Applegarth Horticulture Dill purple
Tyler Quick Horticulture Any Other Herb blue
Lane Applegarth Horticulture Apples blue
Shawna Banks Horticulture Special Garden Project purple
Sierra Banks Horticulture Special Garden Project purple
Shelbee Burke Horticulture Special Garden Project blue
Ashley Carr Horticulture Special Garden Project purple
Shelby Carr Horticulture Special Garden Project purple Top Special Garden Project
Shelby Carr Horticulture Special Garden Project purple
Garrett Myers Horticulture Special Garden Project purple
Wyatt Walker Horticulture Special Garden Project purple
Foods:
Lane Applegarth Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Rasine Bolek Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Catherine Bryner Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Isaiah Bryner Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Jacob Bryner Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Shelbee Burke Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Ashley Carr Six Easy Bites Cookies purple Champion Jr Food Exhibit
Delaney Childers Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Rhonda Clark Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Seth Clark Six Easy Bites Cookies blue
Sophia Collett Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Jack Collins Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Jett Herian Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Kelsey Horton Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Joshua Jensen Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Emily Johnston Six Easy Bites Cookies purple Top 1st Year Cook
Katrina Karell Six Easy Bites Cookies blue
Emmerae Korte Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Hannah Korte Six Easy Bites Cookies purple Top Six Easy Bites Exhibit
Madison Korte Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Ryleigh Mashburn Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Ryggin Meyer Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Addisyn Muhr Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Garrett Myers Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Alex Neefe Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Rashell Neefe Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Sutten Parkison Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Cherokee Purviance Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Jaelyn Rasmussen Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
RJ Riggs Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Sydney Riggs Six Easy Bites Cookies blue
Josie Sanders Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Braelyn Shrewsbury Six Easy Bites Cookies blue
Hadley Shrewsbury Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Trell Shrewsbury Six Easy Bites Cookies blue
Mia Skinner Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Emily Thompson Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Logan Thompson Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Tate Thompson Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Wyatt Walker Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Elijah Walters Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Ellicia Weare Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Haley Weare Six Easy Bites Cookies blue
Hannah Weare Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Shanna Weaver Six Easy Bites Cookies purple
Sierra Banks Six Easy Bites Muffins purple
Ashley Carr Six Easy Bites Muffins purple
Dali Del Toro Six Easy Bites Muffins purple
Ameila Gibson Six Easy Bites Muffins purple
Keagan Hitchcock Six Easy Bites Muffins purple
Kelsey Horton Six Easy Bites Muffins purple
Emmerae Korte Six Easy Bites Muffins blue
Hannah Korte Six Easy Bites Muffins purple
Madison Korte Six Easy Bites Muffins purple
Carlye Kresl Six Easy Bites Muffins blue
Abigail LeMunyan Six Easy Bites Muffins purple
Ryggin Meyer Six Easy Bites Muffins blue
Addisyn Muhr Six Easy Bites Muffins blue
Brenna Schumacher Six Easy Bites Muffins purple
Rozlyn Wills Six Easy Bites Muffins blue
Lane Applegarth Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Gattlen Bell Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Gavin Bell Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Ashley Carr Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Avery Davies Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Madison Gibson Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Kelsey Horton Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Nathaniel Jensen Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Ryggin Meyer Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Seth Meyring Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Kail Miles Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Addisyn Muhr Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Makenna Quick Six Easy Bites Granola Bar or Snack purple
Madison Adam Fast Foods! Coffee Cake purple
Shawna Banks Fast Foods! Coffee Cake purple
Jack Collins Fast Foods! Coffee Cake blue
Lauren Gasseling Fast Foods! Coffee Cake blue
Bailey Johnson Fast Foods! Coffee Cake blue
Peittyn Johnson Fast Foods! Coffee Cake purple
Carli Cullan Fast Foods! Cost Comparison Exhibit purple Top Fast Foods! Exhibit
Shawna Banks Fast Foods! Fast Food Baked Product blue
Jayce Meyring Fast Foods! Recipe File purple
Hayden McDonald Food Preservation Vegetable Exhibit – 3 Jars blue
Hayden McDonald Food Preservation Pickled Exhibit – 1 Jar blue
Shelbee Burke Food Preservation Jelled Exhibit – 1 Jar purple Top Food Preservation Exhibit
Ashley Carr Food Preservation Jelled Exhibit – 1 Jar purple
Emily Knote Food Preservation Jelled Exhibit – 1 Jar purple
Sara Knote Food Preservation Jelled Exhibit – 1 Jar purple
Tyler Quick Food Preservation Jelled Exhibit – 1 Jar purple
Emily Knote Food Preservation Jelled Exhibit – 3 Jars purple
Sara Knote Food Preservation Jelled Exhibit – 3 Jars purple
Tyler Quick Food Preservation Jelled Exhibit – 3 Jars purple
Shelby Carr Tasty Tidbits Healthy Baked Product purple
Elizabeth Garza Tasty Tidbits Healthy Baked Product red
Shawna Banks Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes blue
Shelby Carr Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes purple
Rhonda Clark Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes purple
Seth Clark Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes purple
Elizabeth Garza Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes blue
Madison Gibson Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes blue
Joshua Jensen Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes purple
Nathaniel Jensen Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes purple
Emmerae Korte Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes blue
Donna LeMunyan Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes purple
Hayden McDonald Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes blue
Alex Neefe Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes purple
Makenna Quick Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes purple
Braelyn Shrewsbury Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes blue
Joseph Steele Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes blue
Nicholas Waldron Tasty Tidbits Creative Mixes purple
Shelby Carr Tasty Tidbits Biscuits purple
Sara Knote Tasty Tidbits Biscuits blue
Braelyn Shrewsbury Tasty Tidbits Biscuits purple
Celia Buskirk Tasty Tidbits Unique Baked Product purple
Elizabeth Garza Tasty Tidbits Unique Baked Product blue
Peittyn Johnson Tasty Tidbits Unique Baked Product blue
Hailey Karell Tasty Tidbits Unique Baked Product blue
Mataya Langston Tasty Tidbits Unique Baked Product blue
Rashell Neefe Tasty Tidbits Unique Baked Product purple Top Tasty Tidbits Exhibit
Sierra Banks Tasty Tidbits Foam Cake blue
Carli Cullan Tasty Tidbits Foam Cake blue
Mollie Peterson Tasty Tidbits Foam Cake blue
Morgan LeMunyan Tasty Tidbits Tasty Tidbits Food Flop purple
Lane Applegarth You’re The Chef Loaf Quick Bread blue
Elizabeth Garza You’re The Chef Loaf Quick Bread blue
Lauren Gasseling You’re The Chef Loaf Quick Bread purple Top You’re the Chef Exhibit
Kelsey Horton You’re The Chef Loaf Quick Bread blue
Peittyn Johnson You’re The Chef Loaf Quick Bread blue
Emily Knote You’re The Chef Loaf Quick Bread blue
Sara Knote You’re The Chef Loaf Quick Bread blue
Daniel Steele You’re The Chef Loaf Quick Bread red
Elizabeth Garza You’re The Chef Specialty Rolls blue
Joshua Jensen You’re The Chef Specialty Rolls blue
Nathaniel Jensen You’re The Chef Specialty Rolls blue
Rashell Neefe You’re The Chef Specialty Rolls blue
Sarah Steele You’re The Chef Specialty Rolls blue
Hannah Korte Foodworks Double Crust Fruit Pie purple
Lucette Villarreal Foodworks Double Crust Fruit Pie blue
Shelbee Burke Foodworks Family Food Traditions purple
Braden Connor Foodworks Family Food Traditions purple
Bailey Johnson Foodworks Family Food Traditions purple
Trace Langston Foodworks Family Food Traditions purple
Shelbee Burke Foodworks Cultural Foods Exhibit purple
Elizabeth Garza Foodworks Cultural Foods Exhibit purple
Bailey Johnson Foodworks Cultural Foods Exhibit purple
Lane Applegarth Foodworks Specialty Bread purple
Luke Cullan Foodworks Specialty Bread purple Top Foodworks Exhibit
Elizabeth Garza Foodworks Specialty Bread purple
Lauren Gasseling Foodworks Specialty Bread purple
Tyler Quick Foodworks Specialty Bread purple
Rhonda Clark Cake Decorating Unit 1–One Layer Decorated Cake – 2 tips blue
Seth Clark Cake Decorating Unit 1–One Layer Decorated Cake – 2 tips blue
Abigail LeMunyan Cake Decorating Unit 1–One Layer Decorated Cake – 2 tips blue Top Jr Cake Decorating Exhibit
Donna LeMunyan Cake Decorating Unit 1–One Layer Decorated Cake – 2 tips blue
Sutten Parkison Cake Decorating Unit 1–One Layer Decorated Cake – 2 tips blue
Morgan LeMunyan Cake Decorating Unit 1–Novelty Cake blue
Courtney Cox Cake Decorating Unit 2– Two Layer Cake purple
Tyler Quick Cake Decorating Unit 2– Two Layer Cake blue
Elizabeth Garza Cake Decorating Unit 2– Novelty Cake blue
Rashell Neefe Cake Decorating Unit 2– Two Layer Decorated Cake – fondant frosting blue
Cherokee Purviance Cake Decorating Unit 3– 1 or 2 Layer Cake (decorated) purple Top Sr Cake Decorating Exhibit Grand Champion
Julia Wilson Cake Decorating Unit 3– 1 or 2 Layer Cake (decorated) purple
Julia Wilson Cake Decorating Unit 3– Original Shaped Cake purple
Shelbee Burke Cake Decorating Unit 5 – Plate/Tray of Decorated Cupcakes purple
Kelsey Horton Cake Decorating Unit 5 – Plate/Tray of Decorated Cupcakes blue
Ayvrie Waldron Cake Decorating Unit 5 – Plate/Tray of Decorated Cupcakes blue
Julia Wilson Cake Decorating Unit 5 – Plate/Tray of Decorated Cupcakes purple
Misc. Ag Science and Tech:
Ashley Carr Conservation & Wildlife Wildlife Diorama purple
Joseph Steele Conservation & Wildlife Wildlife Diorama purple Top Ag Exhibitor
Bailey Johnson Conservation & Wildlife Wildlife Arts purple
Sydnie Waldron Conservation & Wildlife Wildlife Arts purple
Emily Johnston Wildlife Habitat Feeders & Waterers purple
Luke Cullan Field Crops Wheat purple
Hayden McDonald Weed ID Weed ID Book purple
Brenna Schumacher Entomology First Year Entomology Display purple
Ryggin Meyer Veterinary Science Veterinary Science Large Animal Display purple
Jayce Meyring Veterinary Science Veterinary Science Large Animal Display purple
Jayda Meyring Veterinary Science Veterinary Science Large Animal Display purple
Emily Johnston Veterinary Science Veterinary Science Small Animal or Pet Display blue
Ryggin Meyer Veterinary Science Veterinary Science Small Animal or Pet Display purple
Brenna Schumacher Aerospace Rocket – Skill Level 2 purple
Garrett Myers Aerospace Wooden Fin Rocket – Skill Level 2 purple Top Model Rocket
Shelbee Burke Wood Science Woodworking Article (Nailing it Together) purple
Carli Cullan Wood Science Woodworking Article (Nailing it Together) purple
Lauren Gasseling Wood Science Woodworking Article (Nailing it Together) purple Top Woodworking
Luke Cullan Wood Science Woodworking Article (Finishing Up) purple
Tyler Quick Wood Science Woodworking Article (Finishing Up) purple
Gattlen Bell Wood Science Measuring Up Article – Unit 1 (county only) purple
Emily Johnston Wood Science Measuring Up Article – Unit 1 (county only) purple
Alex Neefe Wood Science Measuring Up Article – Unit 1 (county only) purple
Nicholas Waldron Wood Science Measuring Up Article – Unit 1 (county only) purple
Gavin Bell Wood Science Making the Cut Article – Unit 2 (county only) purple
Nicholas Waldron Wood Science Making the Cut Article – Unit 2 (county only) blue
Shelby Carr Welding Welding Joints purple
Rasine Bolek Welding Welding Article purple Top Welding
Shelby Carr Welding Welding Article purple
Hayden McDonald Welding Welding Article purple
Emily Johnston Leather Tooled purple
Hailey Karell Leather Tooled purple
Hayden McDonald Leather Tooled purple
Keagan Hitchcock Leather Stamped blue
Abigail LeMunyan Leather Stamped purple
Brett Prelle Leather Stamped purple
Josie Sanders Leather Stamped purple
Wade Sanders Leather Stamped purple
John Cotton Leather Tooled and Stamped purple
Tyler Cotton Leather Tooled and Stamped purple
Talan Smith Leather Tooled and Stamped purple
Photography:
Ryggin Meyer Photography Unit I B180100 Photo Journal (county only) purple
Trace Sherlock Photography Unit I B180100 Photo Journal (county only) red
Ameila Gibson Photography Unit I B180200 Picture Story Display (county only) red
Ryleigh Mashburn Photography Unit I B180200 Picture Story Display (county only) blue
Ryggin Meyer Photography Unit I B180200 Picture Story Display (county only) red
Trace Sherlock Photography Unit I B180200 Picture Story Display (county only) red
Ashley Carr Photography Unit I B180300 Fun with Shadows Display (county only) purple
Katrina Karell Photography Unit I B180300 Fun with Shadows Display (county only) purple
Rasine Bolek Photography Unit I B180400 Magic and Tricks Display (county only) blue
Garrett Myers Photography Unit I B180400 Magic and Tricks Display (county only) purple Best 1st Year Photographer
Brenna Schumacher Photography Unit I B180400 Magic and Tricks Display (county only) purple
Rasine Bolek Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) blue
Ashley Carr Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) purple
Jett Herian Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) red
Katrina Karell Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) purple
Ryleigh Mashburn Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) blue
Ryggin Meyer Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) blue
Garrett Myers Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) purple
Brenna Schumacher Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) purple
Trace Sherlock Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) purple
Braelyn Shrewsbury Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) purple
Mia Skinner Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) purple
Rozlyn Wills Photography Unit I B180500 Favorite Pet (county only) blue
Ashley Carr Photography Unit I B180600 Bird’s Eye View or Bug’s Eye View (county only) blue
Jett Herian Photography Unit I B180600 Bird’s Eye View or Bug’s Eye View (county only) blue
Ryleigh Mashburn Photography Unit I B180600 Bird’s Eye View or Bug’s Eye View (county only) purple
Trace Sherlock Photography Unit I B180600 Bird’s Eye View or Bug’s Eye View (county only) blue
Courtney Cox Photography Unit II B181030 Lighting Display or Exhibit Print purple
Emily Knote Photography Unit II B181030 Lighting Display or Exhibit Print blue
Sara Knote Photography Unit II B181030 Lighting Display or Exhibit Print blue
Emmerae Korte Photography Unit II B181030 Lighting Display or Exhibit Print blue
Hannah Korte Photography Unit II B181030 Lighting Display or Exhibit Print purple
Addisyn Muhr Photography Unit II B181030 Lighting Display or Exhibit Print blue
Tayton Sherlock Photography Unit II B181030 Lighting Display or Exhibit Print blue
Lauren Gasseling Photography Unit II B181040 Composition Display/Exhibit Print purple
Macala Hood Photography Unit II B181040 Composition Display/Exhibit Print blue
Addisyn Muhr Photography Unit II B181040 Composition Display/Exhibit Print blue
Tayton Sherlock Photography Unit II B181040 Composition Display/Exhibit Print blue
Julia Wilson Photography Unit II B181040 Composition Display/Exhibit Print blue
Courtney Cox Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print blue
Carli Cullan Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print purple
Lauren Gasseling Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print purple
Macala Hood Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print blue
Kelsey Horton Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print red
Bailey Johnson Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print purple
Peittyn Johnson Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print purple
Emily Knote Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print purple
Sara Knote Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print red
Makenna Quick Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print purple
Tyler Quick Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print purple
Julia Wilson Photography Unit II B181050 Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print purple
Courtney Cox Photography Unit II B181060 Nebraska Exhibit Print blue
Lauren Gasseling Photography Unit II B181060 Nebraska Exhibit Print purple
Macala Hood Photography Unit II B181060 Nebraska Exhibit Print blue
Bailey Johnson Photography Unit II B181060 Nebraska Exhibit Print blue
Peittyn Johnson Photography Unit II B181060 Nebraska Exhibit Print purple
Emily Knote Photography Unit II B181060 Nebraska Exhibit Print blue
Sara Knote Photography Unit II B181060 Nebraska Exhibit Print red
Hannah Korte Photography Unit II B181060 Nebraska Exhibit Print red
Addisyn Muhr Photography Unit II B181060 Nebraska Exhibit Print blue
Julia Wilson Photography Unit II B181060 Nebraska Exhibit Print purple
Lauren Gasseling Photography Unit III B182010 Photo Portfolio purple Best of Show Photographer
Shelby Carr Photography Unit III B182020 Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print blue
Lauren Gasseling Photography Unit III B182020 Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print purple
Peittyn Johnson Photography Unit III B182020 Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print purple
Peittyn Johnson Photography Unit III B182030 Breaking the Rules purple
Carli Cullan Photography Unit III B182040 Portrait Exhibit Print purple
Luke Cullan Photography Unit III B182040 Portrait Exhibit Print red
Lauren Gasseling Photography Unit III B182040 Portrait Exhibit Print purple
Bailey Johnson Photography Unit III B182040 Portrait Exhibit Print blue
Tayton Sherlock Photography Unit III B182040 Portrait Exhibit Print purple
Shelby Carr Photography Unit III B182050 Challenging Exhibit Print purple
Peittyn Johnson Photography Unit III B182050 Challenging Exhibit Print blue
Luke Cullan Photography Unit III B182060 Nebraska Exhibit Print blue
Madison Gibson Photography Unit III B182060 Nebraska Exhibit Print purple
Tyler Quick Photography Unit III B182060 Nebraska Exhibit Print purple
Leave a Reply