Family Of Train Accident Victim Sues BNSF

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The family of a BNSF Railway employee killed in an accident in western South Dakota is suing the railroad, alleging it failed to protect him from being hit by a train while he was clearing snow and ice from a track.

35-year-old Richard Lessert died of injuries he sustained in the January 17 accident. His father filed the lawsuit on Monday.

The lawsuit accuses the railway of failing to provide a safe work environment and the tools necessary for Lessert to do his job.

A spokeswoman for the railway says the incident was “tragic” but declined further comment, citing an ongoing federal investigation.

BNSF identified another victim in the accident as 58-year-old Douglas Schmitz.