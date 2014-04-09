FAMED “COFFEE BURGER” TO BE RESURRECTED

The giant Coffee Burger, created about 40 years ago by the late Delores Wasserburger at her Sioux Sundries in the tiny village of Harrison in the northwest-most corner of Nebraska, will soon again be filling plates in Sioux County.

Although friends kept Sioux Sundries going for many months after Wasserburger became ill a decade ago, it appeared the iconic burger had died when the combination country store-drug store-restaurant closed with her death October 1, 2004.

That’s changing, thanks to Mike Kesselring, owner of the High Plains Homestead and Drifter Cookshack and Bunkhouse about 17 miles northwest of Crawford. Kesselring says he’s adding the Coffee Burger to his menu…with the full support of the Wasserburger family.

Kesselring says the Coffee Burger will have a spot of “remembrance and respect” on the Cookshack daily lunch menu when the restaurant reopens from its annual winter closure on Easter.