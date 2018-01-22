Fallen Package Leads To Pot Seizure, Two Arrests 

ODESSA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a fallen package of pot has led to the arrests of two people along Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says someone called the patrol Friday afternoon to report that a package had fallen from a flatbed trailer near Odessa. One trooper found the trailer and the pickup truck towing it, while another trooper recovered the package, which the trooper determined to be filled with marijuana.

The patrol says several more packages were found in a compartment on the trailer’s undercarriage. The packages added up to 122 pounds (55 kilograms) of pot valued at $366,000.

The driver and his passenger were arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and related crimes. Online court records don’t show that they’ve been formally charged.