Fall River Health Services To Host Scrubs Camp

Area high school students will have an opportunity to explore a variety of health career options during Scrubs Camp. Scrubs Camps are one-day learning experiences conducted at 16 locations throughout the state. Campers will hear from healthcare professionals who will discuss what they do and how they got into their chosen career field. They will also be able to participate in exciting hands-on activities and receive personalized career guidance plans.

Scrubs Camps are designed for 9th through 12th grade high school students with an interest in the healthcare field. There is no charge to attend, lunch is provided at the camp and students will also receive a free complimentary gift. Parents are also welcome to attend the camp with their participating student.

Scrubs Camp will be held on October 10, 2018, starting at 8am at Fall River Health Services, Hot Springs, SD. Pre-registration for the camp is necessary. To register for the camp, visit the link below.

One of the most pressing issues facing the healthcare industry today is the critical need for healthcare providers. This is especially true for South Dakota. In the coming years, thousands of additional healthcare workers will be needed in South Dakota. Scrubs Camps were designed to encourage students in South Dakota to consider pursuing a career in healthcare.

The Scrubs Camps are made possible through the collaborative effort of the South Dakota Department of

Education Office of Curriculum, Career and Technical Education and South Dakota Department of Health Office of Rural Health. For more information visit www.scrubscamps.sd.gov or contact the Department of Health at 605.773.3361.