Fall River Health Services providers offer free sports services to varsity athletes

HOT SPRINGS, SD — Community health needs are a top priority for Fall River Health Services. Residents of Fall River and surrounding counties are served through facility goals of patient-centered care, utilization of progressive medical technology and up-to-date nursing/rehabilitation staff training. For several years, Fall River Health Services (FRHS) Medical Providers and Rehabilitation Department have managed a volunteer schedule for sports medicine services and time for all home varsity sporting events. In 2018, Edgemont varsity athletic home events were also added to their rotation. The skilled providers donate 100’s of hours each year to this service. They are present at all Varsity Boys and Girls Basketball, Volleyball, Football and Wrestling events and tournaments. Their presence and medical interventions are to ensure that the student athlete’s current injury and potential future health are addressed.

FRHS providers, Jim Woehl, CNP, Brenda VanDewater, CNP, Gregory Zike, PA, Christopher Robbins, MD, Kathryn Score, MD, Avery Sides, MD, Lisa Thompson, Physical Therapist and Derrick Sletto, Physical Therapist Assistant, ensure that the student athlete’s safety comes first! They focus on treating the acute injury, along with determining ability to return to the game. Taping ankles and knees, skin checks, strain/fracture evaluation and management, and immediate concussion evaluations are just a few of the interventions performed. The Providers are available to also provide these services to the opposing team members as the care of all athletes is important to ensuring the safety of each game held in our community.

The Fall River Rural Health Clinic is open Monday – Friday at 8 am, with extended evening hours until 8 pm, as well as 9-1 on Saturday and Sunday. Also located within the facility is a 24-hour emergency room. The Providers staffing both of these departments are available for any extended or follow-up care for community and visiting athletes. FRHS also boasts a progressive rehabilitation department for the athlete’s post-acute care and recovery

Hot Springs School District has a memorandum of understanding with Fall River Health Services. This MOU, provides the athletic department with a medical trainer at all varsity events. Mr. John Fitzgerald, Hot Springs Elementary Principal and Activities Director, states, “This is much appreciated, especially when a kid goes down on the field or court. We hope that we never have to use them, but when we need

a trainer at an event, Fall River Health Personnel are there immediately providing medical treatment to the student athlete, and consultation to the guardians. Fall River Health provides the school district these services free of charge.”

Providing community support is important to Fall River Health Services. They look forward to providing continued varsity sports medicine presence for the students of Fall River and surrounding Counties. Coordinated volunteer Sports Medicine Provider presence at varsity events, clinic and emergency department availability for higher care needs, and a skilled rehabilitation team is available all under one roof. Fall River Health Services, all the medical care your athlete needs, and right in your very own community!