Fall River Health Services offers free diabetes workshop

Hot Springs, SD — Fall River Health Services has our community at heart. Our 2019 Community Health Needs Survey results are in, and your voice is being heard. What are our community concerns? According to our survey results, “Diabetes is a concern that continues to grow…” and when asked what FRHS can do, multiple responses requested that FRHS provide education of health issues, maintenance, and/or prevention.



Fall River Health Services cares about our community and is listening! Fall River Health Services is partnering with Better Choices Better Health for a FREE Diabetes Workshop. This workshop will last for six weekly 2.5 hour sessions and is created to provide education for adults with pre-diabetes, type 1 or 2 diabetes, and caregivers.

We invite you to participate in this FREE workshop. Topics include healthy eating & meal planning, preventing low blood sugar, managing stress & depression, exercising, goal setting & problem solving, preventing or delaying complications, working better with the healthcare team, medication how-to’s, and monitoring blood sugar levels.

This FREE workshop will take place at Fall River Health Services’ Conference/Education Room from 5 pm to 7:30 pm beginning Tuesday, August 13th and continuing every Tuesday evening through September 17th. FRHS thanks you for participating in our Community Health Needs Assessment, and together we can build a strong healthy community.

For more information and to register, contact Betty at 1-888-484-3800 or http://www.BetterChoicesBetterHealthSD.org