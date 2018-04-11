Fall River Health Services Celebrates National Lab Week

The Fall River Health Services (FRHS) Laboratory Department is excited to celebrate National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week April 23-27, 2018. They like to say,

“We Are The Science Behind The Medicine.”

The laboratory is more than a place, it’s people, whose lives are dedicated to laboratory science and to providing answers that help guide cures in their communities. There are approximately 300,000 practitioners of clinical laboratory science in the United States. Fall River Health Services is proud to recognize its lab staff during this week each year. We encourage our community to join us in recognizing the role the FRHS lab staff plays in your healthcare.

The FRHS lab is equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation that provides accurate and timely results. An estimated 70% of a patient’s medical record is comprised of laboratory test results which are vital to diagnosis and treatment of illness. The Fall River Health Services laboratory performed nearly 107,000 tests last year.

The staff at FRHS lab includes April Olstad, Deb Kleinsasser, Lauren Sigafoos, Diane Jacobsen, Courtney Nelson, and Sandy Lockwood. The lab is open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm for routine outpatient testing, Monday thru Friday. The techs also cover emergency call after hours, holidays, and on weekends. Lab orders are accepted from both local and out of town providers. Patients may order lab tests on themselves with payment required at the time of testing. FRHS will bill Medicare, Medicaid, private and commercial insurance (when ordered by a provider). Physician ordered lab testing is free to Medicare patients when accompanied with an appropriate diagnosis.

The FRHS lab invites the community to take advantage of its discounted lab tests during lab week April 23 thru the 27th. Coupons can be picked up at the Lab desk in Fall River Health Services, found in the Harold Tribune and the Hot Springs Star. For more information or answers to your questions, call the lab directly at 745-8910 option #3.