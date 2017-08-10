Fair Queen Contest Results 2017

Dani Carter, 17, has been crowned 2017 Box Butte County Fair Queen. Carter was crowned during the contest on Wednesday evening at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds in Hemingford. At its midway point, the contest was delayed for 15 minutes due to rain. Carter is the daughter of Keith and Katie Carter of Alliance. She will be a senior at Alliance High School. Carter will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Cherokee Purviance, 17, was named First Attendant. She is the daughter of Rhonda Purviance of Alliance and will be awarded an $800 scholarship. Madison Gibson, 17, was named Second Attendant. She is the daughter of Ken and Tara Gibson of Alliance. Gibson will receive a $700 scholarship. Madison Davis, 17, was named Miss Congeniality. She is the daughter of Jane Davis of Alliance. She will receive a $600 scholarship.