Faehnrich committed to her education and future at Chadron State

By KELSEY R. BRUMMELS

Chadron State College Relations

CHADRON – Chadron State College student Ashtyn Faehnrich of Rapid City, South Dakota, is the March Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month.Faehnrich said she found the program after a friend, who was a first generation student, told her about it.

“I was a first generation student, and at first I had no idea about Strive. I joined, and all opportunities were opened up to me,” Faehnrich said.

Faehnrich was initially attracted to the program after hearing grant money was available. She said she felt thankful and overwhelmed to receive financial assistance from Project Strive/TRiO.

In addition, Faehnrich said Project Strive/TRiO’s counseling services are beneficial.

“I really connect with Sonja [Dressel]. She is not judgmental and just gets me. She is really caring and gives great advice,” Faehnrich said.

When it comes to the Project Strive/TRiO staff, Faehnrich said they are caring and want the best for students.

“They take the time out of their day or find time to either help you study or talk to you about what is going on in your life,” Faehnrich said. “They always reassure [us] that there is hope and to not give up and keep pushing yourself.”

Dressel said Faehnrich has many qualities that made her stand out as the March Student of the Month.

“Ashtyn is very committed to her education. She has an awesome work ethic and perseveres when things get tough. Ashtyn is also a kind person and a good friend to many of her peers,” Dressel said.

Faehnrich is majoring in Criminal Justice and minoring in Psychology. She said she is happy to be a part of the Justice Studies program.

“All of the Justice Studies faculty members understand how challenging everything can be on some students. They will take their time and make something better for you,” Faehnrich said.

Justice Studies Professor Dr. Jamie Wada said Faehnrich is deserving of this recognition.

“Ashtyn is one of the hardest working students I have. She is an absolute pleasure to have in class,” Wada said.

Faehnrich is active in CSC’s Chi Alpha and coaches gymnastics at a local studio.

After graduating in Spring 2020, Faehnrich plans to earn a master’s degree in social work.

“My goal is to work for an agency that deals with child neglect and abuse. I wouldn’t mind working with juveniles, but mostly I want to be an advocate social worker,” Faehnrich said.

Chadron State College’s Project Strive/TRiO program, located in the lower level of the King Library, is an academic enrichment program committed to help students succeed. Project Strive also focuses on career exploration, cultural and social enrichment and self-awareness. To be eligible for the program, a student must be one of the following: A first generation student where neither parent has a four-year degree, meet low income status based on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services criteria, or have a documented disability. For more information, visit https://www.csc.edu/ projectstrive/.