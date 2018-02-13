Faced With Budget Gap, Nebraska-Kearney Drops 3 Men’s Sports

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is eliminating baseball, men’s tennis and men’s golf at the end of the 2018 spring season.

Chancellor Doug Kristensen said Monday the cuts are necessary because the school faces a $3.4 million budget gap. The elimination of the three sports will save UNK $450,000 annually. He said the cuts affect 56 student-athletes and 10 incoming freshmen.

Athletic director Paul Plinske said athletic scholarships will be honored through their remaining eligibility and UNK will support the athletes in their efforts to find new schools.

The Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association requires sponsorship of football and basketball. Kristensen said Title IX compliance prohibited the consideration of eliminating any women’s sport.

Three coaching positions will be phased out over the next year.