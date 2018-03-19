Facebook To Expand Data Center In Nebraska

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Facebook has announced plans to expand its data center being built near the Omaha suburb of Papillion.

The company said in a news release Monday that the six buildings and their administration areas will cover more than 2.6 million square feet (242,000 square meters). They’ll sit on 290 acres (117 hectares) at a Nebraska Highway 50 intersection just north of Springfield, west of Papillion.

Facebook had said a year ago in announcing construction plans that expansion was likely.

Spokeswoman Ann Appleseth said Monday that she couldn’t share how many data center workers there will be once the expansion is finished in 2023. But she provided a comparison: The three data center buildings online in Altoona, Iowa, have more than 200 employees total.