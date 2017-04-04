Facebook Intends To Build Data Center In Omaha Suburb

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Facebook has announced plans to build a data center near the Omaha suburb of Papillion.

The company said Tuesday at a news conference the center will located on 146 acres at a Nebraska Highway 50 intersection 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of Springfield. It will include four 610,000-square foot buildings (56,670 square meters) — two on each side of the highway, connected by a tunnel.

It’s unclear how many people will work there, but so far officials say fewer than 150 workers will be on duty during the future center’s biggest shift. A Facebook representative didn’t immediately return a message.

The county already has data centers for Yahoo, Fidelity Investments, Travelers Insurance and Cabela’s. Facebook also built a $300 million data center in Altoona, Iowa, in 2015.