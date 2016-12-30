Extreme Temps Move into the Panhandle

Confidence is increasing for extreme cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills beginning Monday night and persisting through at least Thursday.
Event 1: Monday–Monday Night. A strong arctic front will move through Monday and Monday night. Not only will the front bring much colder temperatures, it will bring light to moderate snowfall with some accumulation possible.
Impacts:
- Snow Accumulations will result in slick and icy roadways for most of SE Wyoming and portions of western Nebraska. Wind Chills may also drop to the 10 to 20 below zero range on Monday night.
Event 2: Tuesday–Thursday. Extreme cold temperatures that may result in our coldest outbreak of the winter season thus far.
Impacts:
- Periods of light snow or flurries will be possible, but the main threat will be the extremely cold temperatures.
- Temperatures may struggle to reach the single digits during the daytime and with overnight lows in the teens below zero.
- Wind Chill Temperatures between 20 below to 35 below zero are not out of the question across the whole area.
Impacts:
- Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chill temperatures will result in an increasing risk for frost bite and hypothermia. Please plan to find appropriate shelter for these extreme conditions Tuesday–Thursday.
- Slick and snow-packed roads for those traveling.