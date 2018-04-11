Extreme Indoor Enduro Cancelled, Ticket Winners Be Aware

Due to the winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service, the Extreme Indoor Enduro in Rapid City, South Dakota scheduled for this Saturday, April 14th has been cancelled.

Event organizers state that many of the riders competing in the Enduro would be traveling from outside the state on Friday to get to Rapid City; and with concern for their safety, organizers have decided to cancel the event.

Tickets that were purchased via credit card will automatically be refunded to the card charged. For tickets purchased with cash or check, please contact the Civic Center Box Office at 1-800-GOT-MINE.