Extension Training Sessions In Alliance For Private Pesticide Applicators

Private pesticide applicators with licenses expiring in 2018, and anyone seeking first-time private applicator certification, should plan to attend upcoming training sessions in Alliance. All sessions will be held at the Box Butte County Extension Office, 415 Black Hills Ave in Alliance.

The dates are:

Wednesday January 24, 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday January 24, 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday March 21, 1:00 p.m.

If you are renewing your license, you should have received a letter from the State Department of Ag reminding you of your permit expiration. If you bring that letter with you the day of the training, you will not need to fill out the application form.

Registration begins ½ hour prior to the training. There is a $40 fee payable at the door and space is limited to the first 30 RSVPs per session. For more information, contact John Thomas at the Box Butte County Extension Office at 308-762-5616.