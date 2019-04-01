Explore the ‘Pony Express’ with Gordon Wilkins at the Alliance Public Library

Alliance – Explore the “Pony Express” with Gordon “Gordy” Wilkins at the Alliance Public Library on Friday, April 5 at 5:30 pm in the Community Room.

Originally from Alliance and now living in Chappell, Gordy has diligently researched the rich history of the Pony Express, with Joe Nardone being a great inspiration. In this feature article by Steve Frederick in the Star-Herald newspaper on March 15, 2018, Gordy shares about his lifelong passion of Nebraska history–“Head full of history: Gordy Wilkins shares tales of Pony Express and other local lore”

“The Pony Express operated from April 1860 to November 1861. It was formally the Central Overland California and Pikes Peak Express Company, a Missouri-based freighting business that established more than 150 Pony Express stations roughly 10 miles apart between St. Joseph, Missouri, and Old Sacramento, California, although riders often carried the mail on to San Francisco. The company used established towns and forts in some areas and built remote stations where needed. The mail moved day and night, with riders covering 75 to 100 miles per relay.”

Nebraska has the second most miles of the Pony Express of any state, Gordy said. The route covered eight states, with 444 miles in Nebraska.

Wilkins’ interest in the Pony Express grew from a meeting at the Lodgepole Depot Museum in 2007, when California historian Joe Nardone gave a lecture on the enterprise. Nardone grew up in farm community in Illinois. His father was a history teacher and coach. After moving to California, he became a successful realtor in Laguna Hills, California. Today he’s considered the master historian of the Pony Express.

When Wilkins isn’t preparing for a presentation, he’s often driving around in his diesel dually farm truck with a couple of his favorite cattle dogs. A 69-year-old widower and Marine veteran of the Vietnam War, he lives on 180 acres of Lodgepole Creek bottomland in a stone house built in 1883. It’s the homestead claimed by J.C. Wolfe, his late wife’s great-grandfather. Inside its 2-foot-thck stone walls he sits surrounded by books, historical artifacts and a wriggling mass of puppies, which he sells. Lunchtime finds him at the senior center in Chappell, playing bingo with the old-timers.”

For more information contact Cynthia Horn, Outreach and Adult Services Librarian at (308) 762-1387.