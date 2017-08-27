Ex-Youth Center Worker Sentenced For Sex Contact With Teen

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A former mental health practitioner at the state youth treatment center in Kearney has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and four years of probation for having sexual contact with a teen at the center.

29-year-old Samantha Halstead, of Pleasanton, was sentenced Friday in Buffalo County District Court. She pleaded no contest in July to second-degree sexual abuse involving a teen at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center.

Court records show Halstead was investigated for sexual contact with an 18-year-old male being treated at the center. Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton told the Hub she had sexual contact with the teen in her office at the center.

State law bars prison or detention center employees from having sex with anyone in custody.