Ex-Trooper Pleads Not Guilty In Sheridan Co. Chase Death

RUSHVILLE, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska state trooper has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor vehicular homicide and other charges for his part in a pursuit that led to a deadly crash.

Sheridan County Court records say 42-year-old Tim Flick entered the pleas Thursday. His trial is scheduled to begin June 4 in Rushville.

The charges stem from Flick’s role in the 2016 chase of an intoxicated motorist in Sheridan County.

Dashcam video features Flick saying he used a tactical vehicle intervention, a move that’s meant to bump a fleeing vehicle in order to get it to safely spin out. The vehicle crashed into a ditch and rolled, killing the driver, 32-year-old Antoine LaDeaux.

Court records say State Patrol officials later changed the story and said Flick’s car was struck by the fleeing vehicle.