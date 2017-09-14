Ex-Tribal Chairman Makes Plea Deal In Casino Theft Case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Winnebago tribal chairman in Nebraska accused of stealing money from his tribe’s Iowa casino has made a plea deal with prosecutors.

Federal court records say John Blackhawk pleaded guilty Monday to willful misapplication of casino funds after prosecutors agreed to drop charges of conspiracy and wire fraud. Blackhawk is one of nine former council members accused of a conspiracy to siphon more than $327,000 from the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4 in U.S. District Court in Omaha. Both sides have agreed to recommend that Blackhawk be given five years of probation and be ordered to pay restitution. The agreement is not binding on the judge, however.