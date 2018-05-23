Ex-Omaha Youth Pastor In Teen Sex Case Sent To Prison

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.

35-year-old Klint Bitter was sentenced Wednesday in Sarpy County District Court for a count of attempted first-degree sexual assault.

Authorities say Bitter found the girl in an online classified ad for an 18-year-old girl and had sex with her in 2017. Bitter has said he had asked the girl whether she was underage.

Officials say Bitter was youth pastor at Christ Community Church in Omaha but was fired after he was charged.