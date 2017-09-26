Ex-Omaha Gymnastics Coach Faces Trial In Hidden Camera Case 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a former Omaha gymnastics coach accused of secretly recording a 14-year-old girl as she changed clothes was caught on the video setting up the hidden camera before the girl entered the room.

An Omaha officer testified Monday that 28-year-old James Bryce Fogg recorded the girl earlier this year in an Omaha gym where he worked.

Fogg will stand trial on two counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and one count of unlawful intrusion. He faces up to 102 years in prison convicted.

Fogg’s public defender says he wasn’t trying to record the girl.

Police say he also recorded a 22-year-old woman. Fogg was arrested in July in Emporia, Kansas, where he’d moved for another coaching job.

He remains jailed on $500,000 bail.