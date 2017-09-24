Ex-Gering Police Sergeant Fined In Theft From Program 

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A former Gering Police sergeant has been fined $650, plus court costs, after pleading no contest in a case in which officials allege he stole from a program that helps kids purchase gifts at Christmas.

40-year-old Henry Moreno was fined Friday after entering the plea to one misdemeanor theft count in Scotts Bluff County Court.

In exchange for his plea, two other theft counts were dropped.

Prosecutors had said Moreno stole from the Shop with a Cop program on three separate occasions, totaling $1,300.

Moreno resigned from the Gering Police Department in August.