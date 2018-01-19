Ex-Deputy Accused Of Kidnapping, Molesting Woman Convicted 

BENKELMAN, Neb. (AP) — A former Dundy County sheriff’s deputy accused of kidnapping and molesting a woman in his patrol car has been convicted.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office says a jury convicted 37-year-old Charles Thibedeau on Thursday of kidnapping, third-degree sexual assault and oppression under color of office.

Prosecutors say Thibedeau sent Facebook messages to the 26-year-old victim last year asking her to meet him in a remote location to discuss a law enforcement matter. Prosecutors say Thibedeau lied to the woman about an imminent search by police of her home, then demanded to touch her breasts. When she refused, Thibedeau threatened her with a fictitious warrant, handcuffed her and placed her in his patrol vehicle. He then touched her bare breasts and later released her.

Thibedeau faces up to 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced March 5.