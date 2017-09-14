Ex-City Attorney Pleads Not Guilty In Omaha To Drug Charge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former assistant city attorney in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty to a federal drug charge in Omaha.

Online court records say Don Bauermeister, of Omaha, entered the plea Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute marijuana. No trial date has been set.

The allegation covers a period from November 2016 to Jan. 9, 2017. Bauermeister faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Bauermeister had been a city employee since February 2003. He resigned in mid-June.