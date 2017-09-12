Ex-Chadron Treasurer Sentenced In Misconduct Case

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — A former county treasurer in northwest Nebraska has been fined $900 and given a year of probation for official misconduct.

Dawes County Court records say 65-year-old Barb Sebesta also was ordered at her sentencing Friday to perform 40 hours of community service and pay $546 restitution to the city of Chadron.

The records say Sebesta pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts after prosecutors dropped three more misconduct counts and one of forgery. A state audit had alleged Sebesta altered a check written by a taxpayer. Sebesta has said she was trying to clarify the proper amount for a bank. She also was accused of twice failing to collect sales tax and of failing to maintain trust balances in a timely fashion.

Sebesta resigned her Dawes County post in July.