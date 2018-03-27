Evelyn Rice, 69

Evelyn Rice age 69 of Hemingford, NE died March 24, 2018, at the Box Butte General

Hospital in Alliance, NE.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday March 28, 2018 at 2:00 PM MST at the

Cedarview Cemetery at Mullen, NE. A visitation will be held on Wednesday 1:00 PM

until service time at the Mullen Funeral Home. Memorials may be sent to the family

at Ronda Eisenhart PO Box 421, Hemingford, NE 69348.

Evelyn was born on August 7, 1948 to Donald “Sandy” and Mary (Patton) Hooper at

Alliance, NE. She graduated from Nebraska Christian High School at Central City, NE.

On November 7, 1968 Evelyn was married to Charles Coker at Rapid City, SD. Five

children were born to this union; Ronda, Charlet, Donald, Kristy, and Lyle.

Charles died December 10, 1997.

On August 21, 1998, Evelyn was married to Lee Rice. They made their home in

Hemingford, NE.

Evelyn liked to bake, garden and sew. Her greatest passion was crocheting. She made

afghans for everyone in the family.

Evelyn is survived by her children; Ronda (Jim) Eisenhart of Hemingford, Charlet

(Terry) Swisher of Lincoln, Donald Coker of Lincoln, Kristy Coker of Hemingford,

and Lyle (Marie) Coker of Lincoln. Her parents Donald and Mary Hooper of Alliance.

Her siblings Sharon (Jerry) Woods of Alliance, Theresa (Jack) Woods of Alliance,

and Dan (Tara) Hooper of Merriman. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 6

step grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; Charles Coker and Lee Rice, her sister

Rita, nephew Lewis, and a great grandchild.